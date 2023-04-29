WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On this edition of gaming without Derek, Alex got to pick his own category for Jeopardy! and he chose the NFL Draft and Seinfeld.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Brandy Flores
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brandy Flores
Posted:
Updated:
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On this edition of gaming without Derek, Alex got to pick his own category for Jeopardy! and he chose the NFL Draft and Seinfeld.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now