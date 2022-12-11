WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On this edition of Gaming with(out) Derek, Brandy quizzes Alex on his John Wall knowledge, in honor of his returning to the district.
DC News Now Sports Team
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Reporter
Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Holiday Shopping Deals
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>