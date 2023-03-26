WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – In the spirit of March Madness, Jake and Brandy are playing Jeopardy, the theme is the NCAA tournament history, and famous Jacks.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Brandy Flores
Posted:
Updated:
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – In the spirit of March Madness, Jake and Brandy are playing Jeopardy, the theme is the NCAA tournament history, and famous Jacks.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>