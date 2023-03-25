WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On this segment of gaming with(out) Derek, Jake has to guess “this or that” to fill in the song title.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Brandy Flores
Posted:
Updated:
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On this segment of gaming with(out) Derek, Jake has to guess “this or that” to fill in the song title.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>