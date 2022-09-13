WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The George Washington volleyball team is starting to find their stride as they have won three of their last five matches over the course of an eight day span.

The team, lead by head coach Katie Reifert has already surpassed their win mark from a year ago when they finished the season with a 2-25 record.

Reifert, who’s coaching in her first season with the Colonials, returned to the place she played her college ball. “It’s been a dream come truly”, Reifert said. “I know that sounds kind of cheesy. But, I played here, graduated in 2011 and having the opportunity to come back and now coach is really a dream come true for me.”

Reifert joined DC News Now Sports Director Derek Forrest on Game Night Monday to discuss the teams success so far during the early portion of their season.