WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — By now, most people have seen what happened to Bill defensive back Damar Hamlin during the Monday Night football game in Cincinnati. A traumatic sight where Hamblin made a tackle, stood up and then collapsed on the field.

The look on the players faces were enough to know just how serious the situation was. And while we still await word on Hamlin’s condition, players, people who were at the game, and viewers watching from home may still need to process what happened on the field.

Rachel Baribeau from I’m Changing the Narrative helps people find ways to cope with situations just like this. And sometimes simply finding someone to talk to about it can go a long way. “Find somebody whether you already have somebody. Find a family member, a counselor. Somebody at church. Somebody you can talk to, a friend about this”, says Baribeau.

I’m Changing the Narrative is one of the many places you can go to find help. “We have access to low cost, but high-quality mental health resources”, says Baribeau.

Baribeau would continue by saying, “When you do not process your emotions. When you stuff them down, that is when bad things happen … I would absolutely encourage everybody out there to try to talk and process this with somebody, particularly a mental health professional if possible.”

Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.