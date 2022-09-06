WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Red Bull Media House has partnered with D.C.’s own Chris Matthews aka Lethal Shooter, and former Maryland basketball star Chloe Pavlech (now an assistant women’s coach at Baylor) to create a 3-part basketball travel series called Hoops Passport, with a strong emphasis on the people and places that shape local communities.

The D.C. episode was unveiled on August 30th on Sports Illustrated’s YouTube channel.

Matthews joined Game Night to discuss what he learned from shooting the series and also gave his take on the 2022-23 Washington Wizards.