LAKE PLACID, Ny. (DC News Now) — Fairfax native Ilia Malinin made history late Wednesday when the 17-year-old, and the heir apparent to Olympic champion Nathan Chen among American figure skaters, successfully landed the first quad axel in competition.

Malinin pulled off the four-and-a-half revolution jump while winning the lower-level U.S. Classic in Lake Placid, New York, before a small crowd in a mostly empty arena.

It sent shockwaves through the sport as the final and most difficult of the quadruple jumps had finally been conquered.