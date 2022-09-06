WASHINGTON — (Dc News Now) — One of the latest inductees to the DC Sports Hall of Fame, boxer Mark “Too Sharp” Johnson joined the Game Night crew on the couch Monday night.

Johnson has an impressive boxing resume. He was the first African-American in history to capture both of a World Flyweight and Super Flyweight championship twice. He finished his professional career with 44 wins, 5 losses and 28 knockouts. His amateur career was just as impressive with 125 wins and 6 losses.

Johson has now been inducted in to three different Hall of Fames. In 2012, he was the first boxer from D.C. to be inducted in to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. In 2018 he went in to the Washington D.C. hall of fame.

Johnson was then inducted in to the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020, but the ceremonies for the Nevada boxing hall of fame just took place on August 26 and 27th after being delayed due to Covid-19.