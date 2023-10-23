ATLANTA, G.a. (DC News Now) – Crofton, Maryland native Kyle Berkshire won the world long drive open division championship over the weekend in Atlanta, Georgia at the Bobby Jones Golf Course.

This is Berkshire’s third world championship, his other wins came in 2019 and 2021.

Berkshire says that his most recent world title means the most to him. With a target on his back during the entire tournament, he says that he is proud of the way he overcame that to take home the belt.

“I feel like this tournament will probably be, what a lot of people point to as a defining moment in my career. I think my first two World Championships were great, they were great wins but like I think this win shows people that I’m a little different. My mindset and my will to win, that I feel like hopefully when it’s all said and done separates me from everybody else.”