WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 24-year-old tennis star and Hyattsville, Maryland native Frances Tiafoe continues to impress on the tennis court.

Along with doubles partner Alex De Minuar, Tiafoe took down Rajeev Ram and Horacio Zeballos, two of the top three men’s doubles players in the world. Tiafoe continues in the doubles and singles draws at the Citi Open this week.

DC News Now’s Alex Flum spoke one-on-one with Tiafoe after the win.