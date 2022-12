VIENNA, Va. (DC News Now) — Day three of the Oakton Holiday Classic girls’ basketball tournament.

Patriot vs. Yorktown

The Pioneers were in control for the majority of the game, and claimed their sixth win on the season, defeating the Patriots 50-42.

Seton vs. Oakton

The Cougars jumped out to a 12-3 first quarter lead, and coasted the rest of the way. Oakton gets their ninth win on the season, defeating Seton 44-37.