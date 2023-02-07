WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Tuesday night’s edition of Gaming with Derek, Jake Rohm was tested on his knowledge of quarterbacks who started at least 100 games with one franchise.
Gaming with Derek
Gaming with Derek
by: Derek Forrest
Posted:
Updated:
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Tuesday night’s edition of Gaming with Derek, Jake Rohm was tested on his knowledge of quarterbacks who started at least 100 games with one franchise.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>