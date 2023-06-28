WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Joe Reyda devoted his entire professional life to Gonzaga College High School athletics.

On Tuesday, the school that he supported and loved for decades, announced that Reyda passed away from an apparent heart attack at 55-years-old.

“He was a friend to everybody. I don’t know if there’s a person out here today who could ever say a bad thing,” longtime Gonzaga boys basketball head coach Steve Turner said. “If they did, I’d really want to hear it because I wouldn’t be able to believe it and I’d probably fight them down tooth and nail to make them realize they don’t know what they’re talking about.”

A 1985 graduate of the school, Reyda started working at Gonzaga while he was still a student at Catholic University. Reyda worked at the school in multiple positions for more than 30 years, at points he coached football and golf. In 2001, Reyda became athletic director and served in that position until his passing.

“Is there a more successful [athletic director] in the last 20 years? I don’t think there is,” former Gonzaga football head coach Aaron Brady told DC News Now. “In high school in the country, across the board in sports.”

Under Reyda’s leadership, Gonzaga has won more than 100 WCAC championships.

“You can just see his love being for all the students,” Turner said. “But his love really really being for Gonzaga as a whole. And to watch what he’s done and the legacy he’s leaving within this athletic program, to see the banners that have been put up on our walls from his time as the AD, it’s unbelievable and it’s incredible.”

Both Turner and Brady said that Reyda not only took pride in accomplishments at Gonzaga, but also marveled at what graduates and former Gonzaga players and coaches went on to accomplish during their careers. They also both credit Reyda an in helping them grow as coaches and men.

Brady recalled after a strong regular season ended with a couple losses to rivals during his time at Gonzaga, Reyda was there in the locker room to remind him quickly that the playoffs were right around the corner the next week.

“He supported you no matter what. It’s easy to be there when you’re raising a trophy, you know, or after a big win,” Brady said. “But the thing about Joe that was great, he would be there after a big loss to help clean up the field. He’d be there to talk to people, he’d console the kids. He was about more than just the game, he was about the whole mission about what Gonzaga means.”

Reyda’s impact is one that will live on in the halls, fields and courts at Gonzaga.

“Everything that we’ve all been able to accomplish as programs, we owe that to Joe Reyda. He’s gonna be greatly missed,” Turner said. “And I know he’s listening to me right now and Joe Reyda I miss you, I love you brother. And just keep shining down on us and keeping us right down here on Eye street.”