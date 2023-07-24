HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The new Hagerstown minor league baseball team, the Flying Boxcars, will take the field in spring 2024 as the newest member of the Independent Atlantic League.

Meanwhile the work continues on the team’s new home.

David Blenckstone, general manager of Downtown Baseball LLC, the group that brought the sport back to the city, said that it has been “years in the making.”

“It’s a great project, it’s an amazing project that we all want it to happen,” Blenckstone said.

The project is about revitalizing downtown, according to Blenckstone.

“We’re a block or two from the center of Hagerstown,” he said. “This facility will be able to host 63 minor league baseball games a year. But many more events.”

The new stadium will house close to 4,000 seats, according to the Maryland Stadium Authority. State lawmakers set aside an extra $200 million to make sure the stadium and Maryland’s other minor league ball parks are up to Major League Baseball standards.

“It’s increased locker room sizes, dugouts with accessibility,” Maryland Stadium Authority Executive Vice President Gary McGuigan, said.

Though some fans are taking a wait-and-see approach.

“I’m hoping it will bring something positive to a world and a place that is already a little too negative,” said Sharon Martin who lives near the stadium.

The team will be the first for the city since the Hagerstown Suns left in 2020. It was a member of the South Atlantic League and the Class A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, and played at the old Municipal Stadium.