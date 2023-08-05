RINER, Va. (WFXR) — We now have our latest Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz preview with a stop in Riner for a look at the Auburn Eagles.

The Auburn Eagles are having success in their other sports on campus. But football is where the struggle is real….. the last two seasons, the Eagles couldn’t complete their season due to a lack of players. They have lost 9 in a row and 13 of 14. Auburn first year head coach Scott Mikowicz has seen first hand the tough times of the program as a long time assistant…now he hopes to get the program on solid ground.

“We just can’t get the kids to come out and when we do get them to come out injuries. That is our big focus this year is just getting through to a full season,” said head coach Scott Mikowicz.

“Our number one goal is to complete a full varsity season. So I think it is doable. It is 100 percent doable that we have numbers that we haven’t had in the past years. We have guys that should be in the weight room. It will be a big change this year,” said junior Matthew Wheeler.

Auburn opens up the season on August 25th as they host Narrows.