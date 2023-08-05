HILLSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — We are serving you up our latest Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz preview with a look at the Carroll County Cavaliers.

Carroll County is led by head coach Monty Chipman as he is in his 4th season with the school. Last year was a tough one for Carroll County as they went 2-8. The Cavaliers last playoff appearance was the COVID Spring 2021 season in Chipman’s 1st season as the team got off to a 4-0 start. Carroll County looking to turn it around with this group of players.

“You know with us continuing to work, even though the record is not where you want it to be, trying to work the kids are working hard trying to improve so I could not ask more of them,” said head coach Monty Chipman.

“Win, just win for my team. Do not worry about wins and losses. Just do your part. Make sure they can trust you in any way that they need to,” said junior Mason Crockett.

“Last year we had some negativity. But this year Chipman has been and Mason too have been trying to keep it more positive atmosphere. I mean if we get down try to pick us all up and keep us to the path to success,” said junior Cody Reece.

Carroll County opens up the season on August 25 with a visit to Grundy.