DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — It is Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz Preview time and on the menu is the crew from George Washington High School.

Nick Anderson is leading the Eagles in his 11th season as head coach of the squad.

GW coming off of an uncharacteristic losing record of 3-6. It was their first losing season since 2009. In 2022, the Eagles lost their first 4 games then won three in row, then lost their last two games both in overtime. Coach Anderson looked at the 2022 campaign as an eye opener for the program.

“It humbled us. The kids are working really hard as our attendance is way up. The commitment with us being there and being there on time and doing the little things right. I think it is going to change us to get back to where everybody knows how GW plays,” said Anderson.

“Really the little things when we all stated to come together. Everybody started to come to practice more. Everybody come to weightlifting sessions more. Everyone started to play together instead of playing for themselves and individually,” said junior Nehemiah Cabell,

Kemori Dixon-“I never really had a losing season all of my life except for last year. Unfortunately things happen. We have got to deal with it. It is my senior year. We have a whole lot to prove. Not trying to prove to anyone else. We have to prove to ourselves we are better than we were last year,” said senior Kemori Dixon.

The Eagles open up the season at home on August 25th against the defending Class 4 champs in Dinwiddie.