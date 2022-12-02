ASHBURN, V.a. (DC News Now) – Washington Commanders’ defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina was candid with the media on Friday when asked about working DE Chase Young into the mix once he is ready to play.

“It’s not like we are bringing in a guy off the street and you got to fit him in. Chase’s been here for three years now. It’s nothing new. It’s just another tool. That’s all it is.”

Chase Young was listed as questionable to play for the Commanders’ next game against the New York Giants.

“He had a good day,” said head coach Ron Rivera to the media on Friday. “We’re gonna evaluate on Sunday.”

If he doesn’t play on Sunday, Young will most likely make his return on December 18th, at home against the Giants, fresh off the Commanders’ bye week.

Back to Zgonina, during his first year as the Commanders’ d-line coach, after being promoted ahead of the season from assistant d-line coach, he has utilized Washington’s talent well.

By far, the most successful unit on the team has been the defensive line, with 32 sacks total in 12 games this season. Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, and Montez Sweat have set the tone and established cohesion under Zgonina.

“They all know each other,” said Zgonina. “They feel each other just in our pass rush this year is more them doing games together and playing off each other. We’re just a tight unit right now and it’s because they enjoy playing with each other.”

As Young is set to make his return soon, Zgonina has to figure out how to fit Chase Young into that winning formula they’ve established on the defensive front.

“He’s in the meetings every day, so it’s always going to be the same. It’s like he knows he’s gonna fit in like everybody else. It’s like James (Smith-Williams) or Casey (Toohill) out there or Efe (Obada) or Shaka (Toney). It doesn’t change. It’s the chemistry. That’s our room.”

So, Zgonina has full confidence in Chase Young’s imminent return, but a possible roadblock is his mental state. Zgonina understands that well, as a former defensive lineman in the league. Zgoina says that he and the coaching staff are providing assistance for Young in that aspect, as he aims to make a positive difference on game days.

“He hasn’t done anything in a year. I mean, yeah, he’s done rehab and he does his workouts, he does his conditioning, but it’s not football. You know, it’s not Sunday afternoon, putting your hand in the dirt. It’s different. You know, you can practice all week even if you’re not hurt, you practice all week. Sundays are different. Completely different than anything else. You can’t prepare for Sunday because you got all the adrenaline, you’re going against someone you don’t know. It’s just different. And I can really talk to ’em as a veteran who played the game. Ryan (Kerrigan, assistant d-line coach) does the same thing. We try to help him. He’ll get over the hump and he’ll be ready to roll.”