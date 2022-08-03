WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Wednesday, August, 3, 20222, Juan José Soto tweeted a short thread saying his goodbye to the Washington Nationals.

“Thank you to the Nationals organization for the opportunity to realize a childhood dream. I am forever grateful to my teammates and coaches, as well as the player development and training staffs.” Soto writes.

August, 2, a source close to the deal reported to the Associated Press that the Nationals had reached a deal with the San Diego Padres.

“I will always feel honored to have been a National. The accomplishment of winning the franchise’s first World Series title in 2019, and to play for such supportive fans during the last five years will never be forgotten.” Soto continues in his short twitter thread.

“To my Nats Fans: since day one I’ve always had the feeling you would have a special space in my heart but the appreciation that I have for you went over my expectations. Thank you for being such a great family to me. With Love & Gratitude…Forever Yours, Juan Soto”

San Diego Padres fans were quick to welcome Soto, while Nationals fans expressed sadness at the loss of such a valuable player.