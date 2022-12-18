WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Sunday, before the Commanders face the Giants, the nephew and uncle rap duo of Wayne “Big 57” and Woodrow “DJ Oh Goody” Sellers will perform their hit song “Commanders song” at FedEx Field.

The song, known by many fans as the “left hand up” song, has become an anthem for the team and its fans as it has won six of its last eight games.

Wayne Sellers stopped by the DC News Now Game Night studios this week to discuss his song and the Commanders.

The duo’s performance will take place at Legends Plaza at FedEx Field on Sunday at 6:00 p.m.