The DeMatha alumn talks about what it means for him to represent Maryland, and hopes that his story of never giving up inspires the next generation.

COLLEGE PARK, M.d. (DC News Now) – As the Maryland Terrapins men’s basketball team exceeded expectations during the regular season, the Terps were led by senior guard and Maryland native, Jahmir Young.

Ahead of the madness, Brandy Flores caught up with the hometown hero to talk about the great season he’s had and what it means for him to represent the University of Maryland.