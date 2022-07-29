Adi Topolosky featured for her work to advocate for women and girls in sports

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In 2020, we introduced you to Adi Topolosky, then 11-years-old, she was already making a world impact.

When Topolosky tried to buy Mystics star Elena Delle Donne’s shoes at her local footlocker, she was stunned by what the worker at the store said.

“He said I’d rather watch paint dry on a wall than watch any women play sports,” Topolosky told DC News Now in 2020.

Inspired to make an impact, Topolosky wrote a blog post about what happened. Delle Donne and the Mystics reached out to her and gave her the shoes. Since, she’s appeared on national television to discuss her story and joined the girls power panel of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

This year, Topolosky donated her Delle Donne shoes to the Smithsonian. She is now featured in an exhibit at the National Museum of American History, titled “We Belong Here,” highlighting trailblazing women and girls in sports, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

When Topolosky visited her exhibit for the first time in July, DC News Now was there to see her reaction.

“I still can’t believe that it’s real,” Topolosky said. “I’m so honored to be a part of this and next to some of the most amazing female athletes and they’re so inspiring.”

While Topolosky says she’s inspired by her counterparts in the exhibit, she’s inspiring another generation of girls in sports herself.

“Never be afraid, don’t give up and speak up for what you believe in,” Topolosky said.

Topolosky’s family is proud of her for turning a frustrating situation into positive change.

“We’re so proud of Adi, proud that she’s been able to put her foot forward,” Adi’s father Uri Topolosky said. “But also that she stayed so humble in the process. For her just to be a part of all of that in in the museum here is really special, to know that a part of her story lives here forever in perpetuity is incredible.”

Adi is continuing to make her permanent mark on history.

“It makes me feel like really heard,” Adi said. “And this whole experience that we belong here, makes me feel that I fit in and that what I did was right.”