GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — The 480 Club of Gaithersburg has been helping kids stay out of trouble for nearly a decade.

About ten years ago, Joseph Hooks founded the 480 Club, starting it as a way to help kids stay away from violence and trouble, and mentor them into respectable young men/women.

“This is very important,” said Hooks. “There is so much negativity going around. This is a positive outlet, and we want to keep them active and engaged.”

On Friday, the 480 Club held an event at the Sky Zone in Gaithersburg, promoting kids to join the local AAU football team in Montgomery County.

“This is to show that overall, we are here for them,” said Christian Hayes, a mentor with the 480 Club, and a former football player for Quince Orchard. “They can make it. Their reams can come true. It’s something that we want to put in place to show that we can give back.”

Everyone in attendance was also treated to the surprise of Frederick County native, and Minnesota Vikings first round draft pick, Jordan Addison.

The Tuscarora alum was apart of the 480 Club growing up, was a mentor, and even played on the Montgomery Village AAU football team.

“This is just to give the kids something else to do,” said Addison. “Just to let them know that there is something else bigger than the streets. You want to teach them young that you don’t have to go that route. There is other ways to be successful. That’s why I wanted to come back.”