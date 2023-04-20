WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Just outside the gym at Whitman high school, Abby Meyers’ legacy is clear in the trophy case — a newspaper clipping of her record breaking performance, along with a stat sheet and a trophy from Whitman girls basketball’s 2016 state championship win.

“Every single one of us, we’ve watched her grow up and become this,” Whitman junior guard Caroline Cook said. “Every single one of us, we’ve watched her grow up and become this. I think it gives every one of us a lot of hope and someone to look up to, someone that we can try to follow in her footsteps the best we can.”

After her cementing her legacy at Whitman, playing three impressive seasons at Princeton and starring at Maryland as a senior, Meyers has now reached her dream, of being drafted to the WNBA.

“It just felt like I was in a parallel universe. I think that’s the best way to put it,” Meyers told DC News Now. “When I heard my name called I was really just in shock at hearing my name called so early. I know my capabilities but I never thought that I could be that first round pick.”

Meyers was selected by the Dallas Wings with the 11th overall pick in the first round. Almost every mock draft had Meyers projected as a second round pick.

“Seven o’clock we kind of slowly went over to the TV, we weren’t in a big rush because we didn’t expect her to be an early pick,” Abby’s father Steve Meyers said. “At 11, we heard the name Abby Meyers and it was a shock and we couldn’t believe it. We just all went crazy and everybody was screaming and taking videos, it was a highlight, a moment I’ll never forget.”

Steve Meyers also doesn’t forget Abby’s first exposure to basketball, he recalls her dribbling a mini basketball behind her back in their driveway in Potomac, Maryland and dazzling parents and students her pre school when she was three-years-old.

“They had an assembly at the pre school, the whole school gets together, they put her up on the stage and had her shoot baskets at a little kids basket,” Steve said. “She’s always been playing basketball.”

While Meyers looked up to older players when she was playing at Pyle middle school and said she was “intimidated” by the Whitman seniors, those that followed her have idolized her.

“Just her being able to you know Ivy League player of the year and then play at Maryland, it’s pretty inspiring because also you know growing up we go to the Maryland games, we go to that,” Cook said. “To see someone who you like you said shared the floor with, playing on that court that you’ve been watching since you were a kid, it’s pretty cool.”

After three seasons playing at Princeton, Meyers took the opportunity to transfer to the University of Maryland and play for Brenda Frese.

“If you told me I was gonna start for the team, if you told me I was gonna be the co-captain, if I was gonna end the season being the second leading scorer, if I was gonna be a first round draft pick,” Meyers said. “I would’ve called your bluff on all of them.”

Playing in College Park allowed Meyers parents to make the short drive around I-495, her grandma who lives locally to come to the games and Whitman high school’s basketball team and members of the school’s community to come out and support her.

“You’re watching her play UConn and South Carolina, Geno Auriemma saying her name at halftime, ‘we’re not doing a good enough job shutting her down.’ And you’re like this is incredible,” Whitman girls varsity basketball head coach Pete Kenah said.

As she starred with the Terps, helping them to their first elite eight appearance since 2015, Meyers soaked in special moments along the way.

“During warmups when we were stretching, I’d look out in the stands, usually in the spot where I would give them tickets and I make eye contact wave, it just helps to I guess like bring me back to the moment,” Meyers said. “Gives me perspective and just appreciate all that has happened for me to get here and you know play in those games.”

Those moments seemed to mean just as much to her biggest supporters.

“She had a dream and she wanted to do this and she actually made it happen,” Kenah said. “She went through knee injuries, she went through three different coaches in her college career and for it to work out, it’s a story book finish.”

As she prepares for the next step in her career, to play at the professional level, Meyers says her philosophy doesn’t differ too much to shooting on a mini hoop when she was three-years-old at her pre-schools assembly.

“Whenever I step on the court, I’m just focused on what’s in between the lines, and if I see a hoop in front of me, I’m gonna make it, I want to make it,” Meyers told DC News Now. “If you give me a ball I’ll do something amazing with it.”