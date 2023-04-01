WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the college basketball coaching carousel in the DMV continues to spin, American University is the latest men’s basketball program to make a splash.

The Eagles announced the hiring of DC area native Duane Simpkins as their new head coach on Saturday.

Simpkins’ local ties run deep, he played at DeMatha and was a McDonald’s All-American under legendary head coach Morgan Wootten and played for Gary Williams at the University of Maryland.

Simpkins fills the void left by American parting ways with former head coach Mike Brennan, who had been with the university for ten years.

For the last eight seasons, Simpkins worked as an assistant coach at George Mason. Before that, he coached as an assistant at UNC Greensboro and Towson. Simpkins previously served as head coach at St. Alban’s school and Sidwell Friends in the district.

“We are thrilled to welcome Duane Simpkins, a proven talent and respected coach into our AU Athletics family,” American athletic director Billy Walker said in a press release. “His passion for positively shaping the lives of young student-athletes was evident during the selection process. His close ties to the area as a coach and player, along with a tremendous recruiting acumen and unbending character, make him an ideal choice to lead our program. Duane is truly a changemaker.

The school plans to officially introduce Simpkins in the coming days.