WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Barry Goldberg, the famed volleyball coach for American University has passed away at the age of 61.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of Barry’s passing. Barry’s commitment to AU, our volleyball program, and the extended university community were unmatched. Anyone who interacted with Barry came away a better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bonnie, his children, and grandchildren,” said Dr. Billy Wallker, the Director of Athletics and Recreation, Dr. Billy Walker.

In February 2022, Goldberg was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, which quickly spread to his glands and bones. He spent more than 30 years strengthening the volleyball program and reaching his career milestones.

Goldberg earned 10 Coach of the Year honors and guided the Eagles to 16 Patriot League Championships. His teams made 18 NCAA Tournament appearances, and his over 800 wins ranked fourth among active Division I coaches at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

The University said that while he was proud of all he was able to do throughout his career, his proudest achievement was his family. Goldberg is survived by his wife, Bonnie, three children, Arielle Houlihan, Jared Goldberg and Mitchell Goldberg, along with grandchildren Rylie and Hallie Houlihan and Silas, Simeon and Samson Goldberg.

His impact on volleyball in the DC area is extensive and it includes 15 years as Director of the Metro American Volleyball.

On Tuesday, March 28, the family will hold a funeral that is open to anyone who wants to attend at the Garden of Remembrance in Clarksburg, Md. at 3:30 p.m.

The family will also be hosting a memorial service with friends, family, colleagues, and former players to celebrate Barry’s life and career as well as share memories of him. The details of the memorial will be announced at a later time.