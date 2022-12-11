WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The American University men’s basketball team won its seventh straight game Saturday, taking down George Washington on the road, 69-64.

“These games are important,” American men’s basketball head coach Mike Brennan said. “This is where you kind of learn who you are and you learn how to win games.”

The win streak is the Eagles’ longest since 2013-14, which was Brennan’s first season as head coach. That year, the Eagles went on a 10-game win streak, won the Patriot league and made it to the NCAA tournament.

“Confidence is out the roof right now for sure, but we gotta stay locked in to what we do in practice and keep practicing and it’ll show the court for sure,” American junior forward Matt Rogers said. “We’ve been on the lower part these last couple years and now we’re starting to win and it’s really showing up.”

Rogers scored 16 points Saturday, while American junior forward Johnny O’Neil led all scorers with 19 points.

“Took down the DC teams that we’re going to face this year so we feel good,” O’Neil told DC News Now. “George Washington, they’re a good opponent, so I liked what we did out there and the way that we were able to finish.”

AU improves to 7-2 this season, earning wins over other local programs – Georgetown, GW and Mount St. Mary’s. The Eagles lost at George Mason earlier in the season. GW drops to 5-4.

The Colonials will host Coppin State at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, while the Eagles will host VMI at the same time Tuesday.