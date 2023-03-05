WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — For the first time since 1998, the Archbishop Caroll girls basketball team won a DCSAA championship on Sunday at the Smith Center at George Washington University.

“It means a lot, it’s been a long time coming,” Carroll girls basketball head coach Edythe White said. “It’s a great feeling, it’s awesome. It’s great for our program and our school and definitely the players that played today. As a coach we don’t do any scoring, we don’t get any rebounds, so I’m just really proud of our young ladies.”

The Lions defeated Jackson-Reed in the DCSAA girls A title game, 39-31.

“This is just amazing, especially because of how hard we’ve worked and how hard my coach has pushing us to become a team and make it out here,” Carroll junior center and forward Tiayo Adelekan told DC News Now. “Especially coming from COVID this is just an amazing experience.”

Carroll senior guard Ayva Tillmon was named MVP of the game, finishing with a team high 14 points. Tillmon is the lone senior on the team.

“It feels amazing. I’ve been dreaming of this since before I got to high school,” Tillmon said. “I remember coming here when I was in middle school and just watching all the DC champs play. To be one right now my senior year is just the most important.”

Carroll was the No. 8 seed in the tournament, while Jackson-Reed was the No. 7 seed. The Lions defeated No. 9 Mckinley Tech, top seed Coolidge and No. 5 Banneker to make it to the title game.