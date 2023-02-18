WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The Bard boys basketball team and the Dunbar girls basketball team both won their respective DCIAA title games on Saturday.

No. 5 seed Bard, in its second season in program history, prevailed over No. 3 seed McKinley Tech, 54-44.

In the girls matchup, No. 2 Coolidge led No. 1 Dunbar for most of the game, but sparked by junior forward London Grey, the Crimson Tide went on a big run in the fourth quarter to win, 55-47.

“It’s a whole new team for Dunbar,” Grey said. “We had a lot of obstacles we had to face to get here and we overdid it and we did what we were supposed to do.”

The win technically marks a four-peat for Dunbar. The Crimson Tide have won the DCIAA girls basketball title in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023. There was no championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We never give up and we play till the last whistle and the horn is blown,” Dunbar girls basketball head coach Jermaine Clark said. “So they’ve always been a hard driven team and we strive ourselves on defense and that’s what prevailed us tonight.”

The DCSAA playoffs are set to start later this month.