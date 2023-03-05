WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Bard high school boys basketball team has not had a home gym for its first two seasons of existence.

In the end, it didn’t matter, the Bard boys basketball team is now the DCSAA A champion.

“They are tough kids, they’re not gonna back down from a moment. They’re going to push through, they’re going to fight,” Bard boys basketball head coach Malcolm Battle said. “They’re not going to look for an easy excuse to get through something. For me, it’s all about the things that they’ve accomplished.”

The Falcons defeated SEED DC in the championship game at George Washington University, 67-64, as Bard senior forward Damari Thompson sank a midrange go ahead jumper to go ahead with less than three seconds remaining.

“We went from walking to ridge road every day, taking each others cars to different gyms around the city. It doesn’t get no sweeter than this,” Thompson said. “We really deserve this. We’ve really worked our butt off for this. Every single day we put in the work, whether we had a gym or not. I feel like we deserve it.”

Bard junior forward Nate Pondexter led the Falcons with 18 points in the game. En route to their title, the Falcons defeated No. 7 seed Banneker and No. 3 seed IDEA, before toppling SEED.

“We didn’t have practice every day, we had to find a gym to have practices, you never know when we were gonna practice,” Pondexter said. “We stayed dedicated, we worked hard for this championship and we got the win out of it.”