WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The Howard women’s volleyball team finished conference play 11-3, securing the number two seed in the upcoming MEAC tournament.

Additionally, the Bison have beaten everyone in their conference at least once this season. Howard has a chance to earn their seventh title in the last ten years under head coach Shaun Kupferberg.

“We’ve always known that every team in this conference is beatable,” says Kupferberg. “From our perspective, I think it’s just more about us, and I think we really finally clicked in the last two weeks, it’s making us a lot more confident as we move forward.”

Howard’s volleyball program has won 13 conference titles, which is tied for most in the MEAC with Florida A&M. With another title win, Howard would be established as one of the most dominant volleyball programs in conference history.

Making history, at least for sophomore outside hitter Rya McKinnon would be an extreme honor.

“Now, going to the tournament that’s like a huge accomplishment that we kind of should push for.”

The Bison are heating up at the right time, but it wasn’t always this way. Heading into conference play this year, Howard had a 4-8 record, which prompted the team to make some changes mid-season.

“It was really like a moment,” recounted head coach Kupferberg. “When our team sat down and players really led the charge of making sure that the momentum was positive instead of negative.”

For senior starting setter Kayla Diaz, this year was her last chance to wear a Howard uniform, so she was highly motivated to finish her career strong with her team.

“We really wanted to flip the script and make sure that, you know, we knew what our brand of volleyball looks like,” said Diaz.

“Preseason wasn’t the best for us, it was pretty rough playing these higher teams,” said McKinnon, who was recently awarded the MEAC Player of the Week honors. “I feel like that has molded us and has prepared us for this weekend.”

With a chance to make history and hang up another banner inside Burr Gymnasium, the Howard Bison will take the first step and go up against Morgan State this Friday at 5:30 PM from Delaware State.