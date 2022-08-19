BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Bethesda-Chevy Chase high school football team hosted its first ever playoff game in 2021 and posted its first winning season since 2012. The Barons fell to Walter Johnson in the first round of the playoffs.

The Barons are looking to build on last year’s success.

“We’ve been working hard. We’re bringing a new level of focus.” Bethesda-Chevy Chase senior running back and free safety Mark Polin said. “More people are buying into our offense, the triple option, and that’s been great for the program.”

BCC graduated 22 seniors in the offseason, but in his fifth year at the helm, head coach Ben Minturn tells DC News Now that he expects this year’s seniors and new call ups from junior varsity to step up in 2022.

“Always tough to lose that many good kids, but we had a good strong JV program and a lot of good juniors coming up,” Minturn said. “I think having a bunch of kids who understand the program and how we do things and can continue to set a good standard, obviously makes things easier going forward.”

BCC opens its season at Poolesville on September 2 at 6:30 p.m.

“Our chemistry is incredible this year. I feel like it’s different than last year,” Bethesda-Chevy Chase senior running back and middle linebacker Noah Kaye said. “Everyone really knows each other and it feels like we’ve got something special.”