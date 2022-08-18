MIDDLETOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Middletown high school football team is eager to prove they’re the team to beat in Frederick County.

“We’re very close together, a well knit team. You know we get along really well and I think we’ve always had team chemistry,” Middletown senior running back and strong safety and Army commit Carson Smith said. “We’ve played together our whole lives, going through the same system with the same coaches and I think we’ll definitely be successful.”

Despite an exit in the second round of last year’s playoffs, Middletown posted an impressive 8-3 record, battling through injuries to have a solid season.

“We need to stick together as a team, definitely not underestimate or overestimate,” Middletown senior tight end and defensive end Kieran Hofgesang said. “We need to come in with our heads in the game.”

Middletown alum Collin Delauter leads the team in his sixth season as head coach. Delauter tells DC News Now that this year’s squad is one that knows how to have fun, but is also ready to get to work.

“Our goal is always to be the best team possible at the end of the season. Our mantra is finish 14,” Delauter said. “We want to play 14 games, get to that state championship game and win that game. So our goal is to the best that first Saturday in December.”