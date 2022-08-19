WALKERSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Walkersville high school football team is an optimistic group heading into the 2022 season.

The Lions are ready to bounce back after a tough ending to last season, falling in their region final to Oakland Mills of Columbia, Maryland, 42-41. Walkersville finished the 2021 season with a 7-4 record.

“All of our team has put in a lot of work and we’ve came a long way from where we were at last season,” Walkersville senior wide receiver and strong safety Colin Sewell said. “We won a good bit of games last year but I think we’ll win a lot more this season.”

Longtime Walkersville and Frederick County football coach Joe Polce, in his 13th season with the Lions and his 28th season overall coaching in the county, tells DC News Now that his team is even more experienced in 2022 than it was in 2021 and expects a strong effort this season.

“The guys have been in the system for four years, we have a bunch of guys who have been on varsity for three years,” Polce said. “They know our system on offense, they know our system on defense. We can be more of a player-led team, we’re gonna expect leadership from a lot of guys.”

Walkersville opens its season at home against Liberty on Friday, September 2 at 6:30 p.m.

“We’re gonna come out of the gate storming,” Walkersville senior running back and linebacker Rony Lopez said. “Last year we were younger, this year we’re a little older. I feel like we’re going to come out and do really well as soon as we start.”