WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — History was made Saturday for Washington, D.C. area sports as DMV native Caleb Williams won the Heisman trophy.

A former star quarterback at Gonzaga College high school in the district, Williams, now a star at USC, won the 2022 Heisman trophy vote with 2,031 points and 544 first place votes.

As a sophomore this season, Williams has thrown for 4,075 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Williams also rushed for 372 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has led No. 8 USC to an 11-2 record and Cotton Bowl appearance.

In 2018, Williams led Gonzaga to their first WCAC title in more than 15 years at the time, beating DeMatha with a hail mary touchdown pass. On Saturday, Williams thanked his alma mater in his Heisman trophy winning speech.

“Thank you to my brotherhood at Gonzaga College High School,” Williams said, while also shouting out his high school coach Randy Trivers. “You had the courage to start a ninth grader in the toughest high school conference in the country. The Gonzaga experience both on and off the field helped to prepare me in more ways that you can imagine.”