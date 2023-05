WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On Friday evening, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and Gonzaga College high school alum Caleb Williams launched his “Caleb Cares Foundation” in Washington D.C..

The event was held at Gonzaga, and to celebrate his homecoming, the school retired Williams’ football jersey at a school pep rally.

Brandy Flores spoke to Williams one-on-one about what this homecoming means to him.