WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After bolstering its goalie position Wednesday, the Capitals signed forward Dylan Strome Thursday to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

The 25-year-old has played the last four seasons in Chicago. He scored 22 goals and notched 26 assists in the 2021-22 season.

The Caps could be without key forwards Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson when the season starts due to injuries, Strome could help fill that void.

Following their fourth consecutive first round playoff exit, the Caps have been busy in free agency, signing goalie Darcy Kuemper to a five-year deal and trading for forward Connor Brown from Ottawa Wednesday. The Caps also re-signed forward Marcus Johansson and defenseman Matt Irwin. The Capitals also signed Henrik Borgstrom, another forward that was with the Blackhawks this past season.