WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Just four years removed from a Stanley Cup, the Caps are still pushing for another one. In 2022, they had the oldest roster in the NHL by average, but they do have some young talent and showed it off at rookie camp.

With this year’s first round pick, 18-year-old Russian forward Ivan Miroschnichenko just taking part in off the ice activities, Caps 2020 first round pick center Hendrix Lapierre was the team’s development camp headliner.

“For me there’s a lot of pride coming in to DC and trying to play a role in that team and the success of that team,” Lapierre, who scored one goal in six games with the Caps last season, said. “Hopefully I can continue growing and then be a part of whatever comes next and really grow with the other players in that organization.”

Many young draft picks and free agents also participated in camp. Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette’s son, Peter Laviolette, found the back of the net in Friday’s scrimmage.

“I know my dad is the coach and I have the same name and everything,” the Laviolette said. “But you know for me to come and be my own person and show my own skill and play a little bit of hockey and show everybody that I can play here, is just an honor and I’ve loved every second of this week. It’s been one of the best weeks of my life.”

2022 7th round pick David Gucciardi, a freshman from Michigan State also scored.

“Just to be drafted is an amazing feeling and you know just kind of carrying over that momentum, the excitement of that,” Gucciardi said. “Trying to bring it into camp, so it’s a really cool experience tonight and all week.”

The Capitals preseason camp will start in September.