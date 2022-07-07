MONTREAL (DC News Now) — The Capitals are one of the oldest teams in the NHL, so they could use a young star. They may have drafted their next star in Thursday’s NHL draft.

With the 20th overall pick in the first round, Washington selected Ivan Miroschnichenko, an 18-year-old forward from Russia.

Miroschnichenko was the first Russian player selected in the 2022 draft. He fell on draft boards due to concerns over drafting player from Russia amidst continuing conflict in Europe, and health concerns. Miroschnichenko was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in March and is currently in remission.

ESPN analysts described Miroschnichenko as the “steal of the draft” and one predicted that he will be a “superstar in five years.”