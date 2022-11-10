BURTONSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) – Two Montgomery County teams vied for a spot in the MPSSAA 4A field hockey state title game Wednesday.

No. 1 seed Churchill advanced to its second straight state title game appearance, defeating No. 4 Dulaney, 2-0. Senior forward Hailey Yentis scored both goals for the Bulldogs Wednesday. Yentis missed last year’s state title game with an injury, serving as the team’s manager.

“The environment of being on a field hockey team like Churchill is something that you don’t really get,” Yentis told DC News Now. “The positivity, the team, just everything about us, it’s so unique. I’ve truly never been on such an encouraging team and I think that’s why we truly believe that we can win states.”

After falling in last year’s title game, Churchill will once again try to become the first public school field hockey team from Montgomery County to win a state title game since 2006.

“We’ve still got a big hurdle to come through,” Churchill field hockey head coach Cay Miller said. “But we still gotta try our best and come out strong on Saturday.”

The No. 3 seed Whitman, fell to No. 2 seed Broadneck in the state semifinals night cap at Paint Branch high school, 3-0. Broadneck moves on to meet Churchill. The two teams are scheduled to face off Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mustang Stadium at Stevenson University.