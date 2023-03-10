COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Churchill girls basketball team’s 2023 run came to an end with a 43-40 loss in the 4A state championship game to Glen Burnie.

“The opportunity to play at the XFfnity Center is an awesome way to end your season, win or lose” senior center Allison Coleman said. “I think we’re all grateful for this opportunity.”

The Bulldogs led 33-26 in the fourth quarter, but the Gophers stormed back to the game at 35-35 and eventually take the lead. Glen Burnie held on in the final seconds for the win.

Churchill senior guard Dillan George led all players with 20 points. Churchill senior guard Chelsea Calkins added 10 points. Amourie Porter led Glen Burnie with 18 points.

“I’m just really proud of us, how we’ve grown as a team,” George told DC News Now. “How we’ve grown to work together and trust each other. I think a lot of that is all you can really ask for.”

The Bulldogs team was led by seven seniors, four of whom were on the team as freshman in 2020 when Churchill made it to the state semifinals. That season, the Bulldogs’ season came to an abrupt end as the rest of the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Legacy wise, they’re one of the best classes to come to Churchill,” Churchill girls basketball head coach Pete McMahon said. “Even though they missed one of the seasons with COVID, I think their three-year record is 67-9. I mean it’s just a great group of girls and they have a lot to proud of. I’m proud of them.”