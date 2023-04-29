WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders addressed their secondary in the early rounds, while bolstering the offensive line and adding some other positions throughout the rest of the draft. Washington appeared to be focusing on strengthening its depth in certain areas.
Draft results
Round 1, pick 16: Emmanuel Forbes, cornerback, Mississippi State
Round 2, pick 47: Jartavius Martin, defensive back, Illinois
Round 3, pick 97: Ricky Stromberg, center, Arkansas
Round 4, pick 118: Braeden Daniels, tackle, Utah
Round 5, pick 137: KJ Henry, edge rusher, Clemson
Round 6, pick 193: Chris Rodrigeuz Jr., running back, Kentucky
Round 7, pick 233: Andre Jones, defensive end, Louisiana-Lafeyette