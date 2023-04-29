WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Commanders addressed their secondary in the early rounds, while bolstering the offensive line and adding some other positions throughout the rest of the draft. Washington appeared to be focusing on strengthening its depth in certain areas.

Draft results

Round 1, pick 16: Emmanuel Forbes, cornerback, Mississippi State

Round 2, pick 47: Jartavius Martin, defensive back, Illinois

Round 3, pick 97: Ricky Stromberg, center, Arkansas

Round 4, pick 118: Braeden Daniels, tackle, Utah

Round 5, pick 137: KJ Henry, edge rusher, Clemson

Round 6, pick 193: Chris Rodrigeuz Jr., running back, Kentucky

Round 7, pick 233: Andre Jones, defensive end, Louisiana-Lafeyette