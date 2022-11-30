ASHBURN, Va. (DC News Now) — Over the weekend, the Washington Commanders moved into seventh place in the NFC. If the season ended this week, the Commanders would advance to the playoffs.

“Every week we go through the grind. We build that brotherhood, that chemistry, every single week,” offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said. “It’s really fun being in here, guys play around, they do some stuff. It seems like everybody’s having a good time.”

The camaraderie in the Commanders locker room is a welcome sight to a franchise that has been plagued by non-football related distractions.

“There’s a lot of negativity that we’ve tried to get past and we’ve tried to work past and just constantly trying to tell these guys it’s what they can do,” head coach Ron Rivera said after the team’s win Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons. “They found a common bond and a common thread and that’s doing their job and being successful and winning and they understand because it feels good and they know they’re more than capable.”

While the team as a whole has grown closer, position groups have grown even tighter bonds, establishing their own unique personalities.

“This is a close locker room, all the position groups are friends with one another,” running back Jonathan Williams said. “Definitely in our running back room, we really root for each other. We’re really good friends outside of the locker room as well.”

The secondary is full of defensive backs with unique personalities. DC area native Kendall Fuller, the longest tenured of the group, has made key interceptions each of the last two weeks. Outside of the X’s and O’s, second year safety Darrick Forrest excitedly performs back flips and Bobby McCain leads intense corn hole games in the locker room.

“In our defensive back room, we all feel like we’re family,” safety Kamren Curl said. “So that’s why we are all comfortable doing what we do just on a regular day basis with each other.”

Some players like Cosmi admit winning plays a big role and if the Commanders beat the Giants Sunday, they’ll be 8-5 for the first time since the 1999 season.

While Cosmi compared the Commanders team vibe to that of his college years at Texas, tight end Logan Thomas drew comparisons to his time with the Buffalo Bills from 2016-18.

“That’s how you develop playing for each other,” Thomas told DC News Now. “Playing for the person to the left and to the right of you and offense complementing defense and defense complementing offense and special teams balling as well.”

Not even two months removed from an abysmal 1-4 start to the season and some calls for head coach Ron Rivera to get fired, on Wednesday, Rivera paced the field of the team’s practice bubble with a huge grin chatting with many of his players during stretches. The players seemed at ease as well.

“For us it’s awesome to be a part of a group of guys that just love each other,” Thomas said. “Just love coming to work and enjoy every day with each other.”