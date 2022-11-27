WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sunday marks a sad day for the Washington Commanders organization with the 15th anniversary of Sean Taylor’s passing.

In honor of the legendary safety, the Commanders will unveil a Sean Taylor memorial statue at FedEx Field on Sunday as they host the Atlanta Falcons.

“When I think of Sean Taylor, it’s much more than the plays that he made on the field,” Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller said. “Just the energy, the love, the passion that he brought to this team, that he brought to this community, to this organization and that’s something that I don’t think that anyone can every duplicate again, but it’s something that everybody kind of leans on and something that will always be missed.”

The players will wear number 21 decals on their helmet’s. Taylor’s number 21 is already retired by the team and he’s in their ring of fame.

“He’s definitely one of those guys that I wish I got to play along side,” Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. “So just to be on the field when they’re honoring him is going to be very exciting for us.”

In four seasons, a career that was cut short way too early, Taylor had 12 interceptions, forced eight fumbles and posted more than 300 tackles. He was named to two pro bowls.

“You know he’s one of the greats,” Commanders safety Darrick Forrest said. “I still watch the [Pro Bowl] special teams hit. I’m telling you I still watch that to this day, always. That’s the GOAT.”