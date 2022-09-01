The 2022 DC News Now Countdown to Kickoff continues with Bowie.

BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — In its past two full seasons (2021 and 2019), the Bowie High School football team has gone 8-3.

The Bulldogs fell to Flowers in the playoffs in 2021.

“We haven’t won a state championship since 2002. And that’s our only one,” Bowie senior offensive lineman and defensive tackle Shane Marks said. “For us to be the team to do that, that would put us down in basically Bowie High School history.”

This year’s Bowie team has a lot of sophomores and juniors and expects to be strong in the trenches.

“We’re always going to have talent in the skill positions,” Bowie senior tight end and wide receiver Michael Webb said. “I think the line gonna be the deal for us. And it’s gonna help us run the ball more.”

In 2022, Bowie will try to take down the top teams in Prince George’s County and beyond.

“We’re gonna be very experienced up front, so naturally we are in the league with the Flowers and the Wise,” Bowie football assistant coach Marvin Jackson said. “So I tell the kids all the time, to be the champion, you gotta beat the champion. It’s that simple.”