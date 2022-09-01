POTOMAC, Md. (DC News Now) — After a 1-8 record in 2019, the Churchill High School football team went 8-3 in 2021. 2021 was head coach Joe Rydzewski’s first full season as the team’s head coach.

Rydzewski tells DC News Now that it won’t be easy repeating success in 2022. Churchill lost star quarterback and safety Jaden Selby, wide receiver Bryce Wilson and its entire offensive line from last season.

In 2022, Churchill adds new talent, players that have competed on other successful sports teams at the school.

“It’s definitely gonna help us,” Rydzewski said. “But they’re so far behind in learning our system and, and learning the way we do things and I don’t know if we’re gonna see that really pay off until like midseason for us.”

Several players will be members of the team, who also played on the Churchill lacrosse, basketball and swim teams. Each of the teams made solid playoffs runs this past year, with boys’ basketball losing in the state title game and the boys’ lacrosse team becoming the first Montgomery County team to win a state title in the sport.

“It’s just nice to have like a bunch of athletes that play all sports that have different skill sets that all are gonna make contributions this year,” Churchill senior wide receiver and safety Jamie Calhoun said.

Churchill opens its season Friday at Walter Johnson at 6:30 p.m.

“I definitely think this is a cultural change, coach [Rydzewski] coming in trying to get kids to play,” Churchill senior wide receiver and strong safety Zack Mantz said. “With our basketball team being as good as it is, with the lacrosse team just having a outstanding reputation. I mean, it’s just Churchill. When the season comes we get down to it.”