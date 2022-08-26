The 2022 DC News Now Countdown to Kickoff continues with the Coolidge Colts

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Coolidge High School football team returns just five seniors from last year’s squad.

Senior quarterback Jeremiah Robinson is one of the returning seniors and he is expected to play a big role for the Colts this season.

“We are very motivated. We’re working hard,” Robinson said. “So we’ll see what pays off in November.”

Fourth year head coach Kevin Nesbitt told DC News Now that the team will be leaning on its young talent in its junior and sophomore classes.

“I think we’re going to be a little more physical and in shape than everyone else,” Nesbitt said. “We’re going to outwork everyone.”

The Colts are preaching hard work ahead of the 2022 season.

“We are more agile, we are smarter,” Coolidge sophomore offensive lineman Aujaveon Toland said. “We work hard to the point where, it’s no other team that can really beat us.”