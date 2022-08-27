DAMASCUS, Md. (DC News Now) — The Damascus High School football program won four state championships between 2015 and 2019. The current Swarmin’ Hornets players grew up watching the team’s success.

“I started when I was five or six years old in kindergarten, just like a bunch of my teammates and looked up to guys like Jake Funk and them,” Damascus senior linebacker, tight end and wide receiver Dustin Hottel said. “It’s just crazy to think that I’m now in the spot that they were in at that time.”

Current Damascus head coach Josh Klotz in his third season at the helm, and his nearly two dozen seniors, are hoping that this will be the year the team gets back to Annapolis to compete for a state title.

This year’s Damascus team, headlined by senior running back and linebacker Dillon Dunathan, is ready read to make some noise in 2022.

“Most of them have played together for years and have kind of just waited their turn here to be seniors,” Klotz said. “A lot of them were great leaders last year, a lot of them started last year and contributed and I think that experience and that bond they have playing together as seniors in Damascus, that’s what’s going to separate us.”