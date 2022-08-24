HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The DeMatha football team has won 24 WCAC titles, the most all-time in conference history. But the Stags haven’t won a WCAC title since 2016.

Head coach Bill McGregor is in his second stint as DeMatha’s head coach, 2022 will be his 33rd overall season leading the program. McGregor is hoping to lead the Stags back to a WCAC title.

“You’re never satisfied, so our goal is the same every year,” McGregor told DC News Now. “Our goal is to win the WCAC so that’s the reason why we play great competition preseason to get ready for our league because we know what the league is gonna bring.”

The trenches will likely be a strength for DeMatha. Ohio State commit senior Jason Moore headlines the team’s defensive line, while Boston College commit Michael Crounse anchors the offensive line.

“This team has a strong senior presence, obviously everyone wants to go out on top,” Crounse said. “So we’re really motivated to go out there and have a chance for a championship.”

In 2021, DeMatha defeated rival Good Counsel in the final week of the regular season, before falling to the Falcons the next week in the playoffs. The Stags hope to flip the script in 2022.

“We feel like we came short last year. We feel like we should have won it last year. So we’re definitely coming back this year stronger with a lot of motivation to come in and do what we want to do,” Moore said. “We’ve all got one common goal, you know, bring back a WCAC championship. It’s been a long time, so we’re gonna bring it back.”

DeMatha will open its season at Cardinal Gibbons in Florida on Friday.